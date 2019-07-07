Comparing of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

As Conglomerates businesses, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 62.9% and 6.71% respectively. Insiders owned 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.98% 3% 0% 0% 3.1% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited -0.65% 0.51% 0% 0% 0% 1.12%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.