Comparing of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

As Conglomerates businesses, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 62.9% and 6.71% respectively. Insiders owned 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.59%
|0.98%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|3.1%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|-0.65%
|0.51%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.12%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
