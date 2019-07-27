Comparing of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

We will be contrasting the differences between ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 6,551 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.9% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares. 2.5% are ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.98% 3% 0% 0% 3.1% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.92% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.02%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Pivotal Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.