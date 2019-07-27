Comparing of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

We will be contrasting the differences between ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|6,551
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 62.9% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares. 2.5% are ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.59%
|0.98%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|3.1%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.92%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.02%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Pivotal Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
