Comparing of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.9% and 49.84%. Insiders owned 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.98% 3% 0% 0% 3.1% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.35% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0.8%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.