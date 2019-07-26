Comparing of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.9% and 49.84%. Insiders owned 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.59%
|0.98%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|3.1%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.35%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.8%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
