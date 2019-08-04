Comparing of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

Since ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.65 N/A 1.39 13.79

Table 1 highlights ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s potential upside is 57.75% and its consensus price target is $29.83.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.3% and 36.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 6 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.