Comparing of Chase Corporation (CCF) and Its Peers

We are comparing Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of Chase Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.32% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Chase Corporation has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Chase Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chase Corporation 0.00% 13.30% 10.90% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Chase Corporation and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Chase Corporation N/A 98 28.76 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Chase Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Chase Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chase Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.17 2.33 2.17 2.48

As a group, Specialty Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 25.94%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Chase Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chase Corporation -0.81% -5.32% 8.51% 7.31% -16.06% 3.53% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Chase Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Chase Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Chase Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.19 Quick Ratio. Chase Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chase Corporation’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.7 shows that Chase Corporation is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Chase Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Chase Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Chase Corporation’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Chase Corporation.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water-based polyurethane dispersions. This segment markets its products to the wire and cable manufacturers; electronics and cable, envelope converting and commercial printing, and electronic and telecommunications industries; and public utilities under the Chase & Sons, PaperTyger, Chase BLH2OCK, HumiSeal, and Dualite brands. The Construction Materials segment provides protective pipe coating tapes and other protectants for valves, regulators, casings, joints, metals, concrete, and wood; protectants for highway bridge deck metal supported surfaces; fluid applied coating and lining systems for use in the water and wastewater industry; and expansion and control joint systems for roads, bridges, stadiums, and airport runways. This segment offers its products to the oil companies, gas utilities, pipeline companies, and municipal transportation authorities, as well as transportation, industrial, and architectural markets under the Royston, Rosphalt50, Tapecoat, and ServiWrap brands. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.