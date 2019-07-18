Comparing of Chase Corporation (CCF) and Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE)

Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) and Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) compete with each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chase Corporation 98 3.31 N/A 4.13 23.85 Ferro Corporation 17 0.75 N/A 0.83 18.74

In table 1 we can see Chase Corporation and Ferro Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ferro Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Chase Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Chase Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Ferro Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chase Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 12.4% Ferro Corporation 0.00% 18.8% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Chase Corporation has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ferro Corporation has a 1.77 beta which is 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chase Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Ferro Corporation which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Chase Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ferro Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Chase Corporation and Ferro Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chase Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ferro Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Ferro Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a 50.68% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chase Corporation and Ferro Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.9% and 0%. 3.8% are Chase Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are Ferro Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chase Corporation 0.9% 8.26% -0.34% -13.05% -14.47% -1.61% Ferro Corporation -4.07% -13.02% -8.41% -15.84% -25.47% -0.7%

For the past year Chase Corporation was more bearish than Ferro Corporation.

Summary

Chase Corporation beats Ferro Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water-based polyurethane dispersions. This segment markets its products to the wire and cable manufacturers; electronics and cable, envelope converting and commercial printing, and electronic and telecommunications industries; and public utilities under the Chase & Sons, PaperTyger, Chase BLH2OCK, HumiSeal, and Dualite brands. The Construction Materials segment provides protective pipe coating tapes and other protectants for valves, regulators, casings, joints, metals, concrete, and wood; protectants for highway bridge deck metal supported surfaces; fluid applied coating and lining systems for use in the water and wastewater industry; and expansion and control joint systems for roads, bridges, stadiums, and airport runways. This segment offers its products to the oil companies, gas utilities, pipeline companies, and municipal transportation authorities, as well as transportation, industrial, and architectural markets under the Royston, Rosphalt50, Tapecoat, and ServiWrap brands. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. Its products are used in appliances, automobiles, building and renovation, electronics, household furnishings, industrial products, and packaging. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. It serves manufacturers of ceramic tile, major appliances, construction materials, automobile parts, automobiles, architectural and container glass, and electronic components and devices. Ferro Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.