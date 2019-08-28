Comparing of Chase Corporation (CCF) and Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) and Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chase Corporation 98 2.99 N/A 3.60 28.76 Balchem Corporation 94 4.40 N/A 2.37 43.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chase Corporation and Balchem Corporation. Balchem Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Chase Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Chase Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chase Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 10.9% Balchem Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 7.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.7 shows that Chase Corporation is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Balchem Corporation’s 1.12 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chase Corporation is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 5.4. Meanwhile, Balchem Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Chase Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Balchem Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Chase Corporation and Balchem Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chase Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Balchem Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Balchem Corporation has a consensus price target of $100.5, with potential upside of 15.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chase Corporation and Balchem Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 88.8% respectively. 1.5% are Chase Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Balchem Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chase Corporation -0.81% -5.32% 8.51% 7.31% -16.06% 3.53% Balchem Corporation 0.57% 3.15% 3.17% 25.03% 4.75% 31%

For the past year Chase Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Balchem Corporation.

Summary

Chase Corporation beats Balchem Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water-based polyurethane dispersions. This segment markets its products to the wire and cable manufacturers; electronics and cable, envelope converting and commercial printing, and electronic and telecommunications industries; and public utilities under the Chase & Sons, PaperTyger, Chase BLH2OCK, HumiSeal, and Dualite brands. The Construction Materials segment provides protective pipe coating tapes and other protectants for valves, regulators, casings, joints, metals, concrete, and wood; protectants for highway bridge deck metal supported surfaces; fluid applied coating and lining systems for use in the water and wastewater industry; and expansion and control joint systems for roads, bridges, stadiums, and airport runways. This segment offers its products to the oil companies, gas utilities, pipeline companies, and municipal transportation authorities, as well as transportation, industrial, and architectural markets under the Royston, Rosphalt50, Tapecoat, and ServiWrap brands. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Human Nutrition & Health segment offers creamer systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients; microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products that enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which provides enhanced nutrient absorption for species; and choline chloride, an essential nutrient for monogastric animal health. The companyÂ’s Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage; to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and to customers seeking smaller quantities and whose requirements include utilization in various chemical synthesis applications, as well as sells chelated minerals for high value crops. The companyÂ’s Industrial Products segment provides derivatives of choline chloride for use in industrial applications; and methylamines, which are a building block for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.