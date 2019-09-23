Comparing of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) and Its Rivals

As CATV Systems company, Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Charter Communications Inc. has 76.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 80.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Charter Communications Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.58% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Charter Communications Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Communications Inc. 0.00% 3.40% 0.80% Industry Average 169.09% 10.87% 3.31%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Charter Communications Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Communications Inc. N/A 384 68.09 Industry Average 391.66M 231.62M 57.94

Charter Communications Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Charter Communications Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Charter Communications Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Communications Inc. 0 4 1 2.20 Industry Average 1.33 1.67 2.00 2.36

$411.33 is the average price target of Charter Communications Inc., with a potential downside of -2.47%. The potential upside of the competitors is 81.26%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Charter Communications Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Charter Communications Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Charter Communications Inc. -5.93% -3.11% 3.86% 32.93% 31.13% 35.24% Industry Average 0.83% 7.25% 16.86% 25.94% 37.70% 37.00%

For the past year Charter Communications Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Charter Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Charter Communications Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.17 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Charter Communications Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Charter Communications Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Charter Communications Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.23. Competitively, Charter Communications Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Charter Communications Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Charter Communications Inc.’s competitors beat Charter Communications Inc.

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including a package of basic video programming, video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and Spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products. The company also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits customers to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services. In addition, it offers voice communications services using voice over Internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. Further, the company provides video programming and music, Web hosting, e-mail and security, and multi-line telephone services, as well as Web-based service management; and sells video and online advertising inventory to local, regional, and national advertising customers. Additionally, it offers fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions; and security and home management services, as well as owns and operates regional sports networks and local sports, news, and lifestyle channels. As of December 31, 2016, the company served approximately 26.2 million residential and business customers. Charter Communications, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.