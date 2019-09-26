Comparing of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)

This is a contrast between Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 5 1.41 N/A -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. shares and 3.1% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has 8.78% stronger performance while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -40.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.