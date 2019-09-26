Comparing of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)

This is a contrast between Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|5
|1.41
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
Demonstrates Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. shares and 3.1% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|-0.97%
|7.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.78%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has 8.78% stronger performance while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -40.12% weaker performance.
Summary
Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
