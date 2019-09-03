Comparing of Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) and Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) and Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) compete with each other in the Waste Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charah Solutions Inc. 6 0.11 N/A -0.44 0.00 Waste Connections Inc. 91 4.70 N/A 2.07 43.76

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) and Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charah Solutions Inc. 0.00% -13.5% -2.8% Waste Connections Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Charah Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Waste Connections Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Charah Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Waste Connections Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Charah Solutions Inc. and Waste Connections Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Charah Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Waste Connections Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Charah Solutions Inc.’s average target price is $4, while its potential upside is 40.85%. Competitively Waste Connections Inc. has a consensus target price of $99.25, with potential upside of 8.00%. Based on the results given earlier, Charah Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Waste Connections Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Charah Solutions Inc. and Waste Connections Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25% and 70.3% respectively. About 2.6% of Charah Solutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Waste Connections Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Charah Solutions Inc. -4.24% -5.28% -24.53% -30.76% -31.58% -37.72% Waste Connections Inc. -3.59% -5.11% -1.32% 9.59% 17.96% 22.18%

For the past year Charah Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Waste Connections Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Waste Connections Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Charah Solutions Inc.

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. The company also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash. In addition, it markets class C fly ash, class F fly ash, bottom ash and PriceLite, CFB ash, synthetic gypsum, pulverized limestone, and other products; and provides nuclear services consisting of routine maintenance, outage services, facility maintenance, and staffing solutions for nuclear power generation facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances that require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers container and chassis sales and leasing services to its customers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned or operated a network of 261 solid waste collection operations; 146 transfer stations; 6 intermodal facilities; 66 recycling operations; 90 active MSW, E&P, and/or non-MSW landfills; 22 E&P liquid waste injection wells; and 19 E&P waste treatment and oil recovery facilities. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Woodlands, the United States.