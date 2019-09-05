Comparing of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

We are comparing ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 10 1.87 N/A -0.25 0.00 Twilio Inc. 132 20.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Twilio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

ChannelAdvisor Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Twilio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Twilio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Twilio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $153.11 average price target and a 18.02% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Twilio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 73.9% respectively. Insiders owned 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares. Comparatively, Twilio Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation had bearish trend while Twilio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.