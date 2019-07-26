Comparing of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

We will be comparing the differences between ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 1.98 N/A -0.28 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 29 0.00 N/A 0.46 56.49

Table 1 demonstrates ChannelAdvisor Corporation and StoneCo Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChannelAdvisor Corporation are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, StoneCo Ltd. has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. StoneCo Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

ChannelAdvisor Corporation and StoneCo Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75

Competitively StoneCo Ltd. has a consensus price target of $33, with potential upside of 1.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.5% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares and 74% of StoneCo Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -15.25% -17.38% -18% -12.61% -33.29% -13.3% StoneCo Ltd. -4.13% -27.09% 22.65% -4.24% 0% 42.14%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation has -13.3% weaker performance while StoneCo Ltd. has 42.14% stronger performance.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats ChannelAdvisor Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.