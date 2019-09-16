Comparing of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 10 2.14 N/A -0.25 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 143 20.07 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChannelAdvisor Corporation and MongoDB Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ChannelAdvisor Corporation and MongoDB Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9% MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, MongoDB Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. MongoDB Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown ChannelAdvisor Corporation and MongoDB Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, MongoDB Inc.’s consensus target price is $173.17, while its potential upside is 40.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares and 90.3% of MongoDB Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of MongoDB Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation had bearish trend while MongoDB Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MongoDB Inc. beats ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.