Comparing of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) and Its Competitors

We are comparing ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ChannelAdvisor Corporation has 84.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has ChannelAdvisor Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.70% -4.90% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing ChannelAdvisor Corporation and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for ChannelAdvisor Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

The potential upside of the competitors is 136.10%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ChannelAdvisor Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation has -19.56% weaker performance while ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s peers have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

ChannelAdvisor Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.21 shows that ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ChannelAdvisor Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s peers beat ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.