Comparing of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Both ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 10 1.80 N/A -0.25 0.00 Box Inc. 18 3.14 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Box Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Box Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9% Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21%

Risk and Volatility

ChannelAdvisor Corporation has a beta of 0.21 and its 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Box Inc. has a 1.35 beta which is 35.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ChannelAdvisor Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Box Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Box Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Meanwhile, Box Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 21.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 67.6% respectively. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. Competitively, Box Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01%

For the past year Box Inc. has weaker performance than ChannelAdvisor Corporation

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.