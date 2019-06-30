Comparing of Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) and RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) and RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Multimedia & Graphics Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Changyou.com Limited 17 1.08 N/A 1.57 12.59 RealNetworks Inc. 3 0.81 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Changyou.com Limited and RealNetworks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Changyou.com Limited and RealNetworks Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Changyou.com Limited 0.00% 8.9% 4.7% RealNetworks Inc. 0.00% -26% -19%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.74 shows that Changyou.com Limited is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, RealNetworks Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Changyou.com Limited is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, RealNetworks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. RealNetworks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Changyou.com Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.2% of Changyou.com Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 49% of RealNetworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Changyou.com Limited’s share held by insiders are 82.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of RealNetworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Changyou.com Limited 1.96% 22.48% 4.01% 9.19% 2.76% 7.88% RealNetworks Inc. -11.14% -29.72% -31.4% -13.73% -44.01% -12.99%

For the past year Changyou.com Limited has 7.88% stronger performance while RealNetworks Inc. has -12.99% weaker performance.

Summary

Changyou.com Limited beats RealNetworks Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices. The company also operates 17173.com Website, an information portal that provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other information services on online games to game players; and offers various software applications for PCs and mobile devices, as well as purchases pre-film cinema advertising slots to advertisers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 4.1 million total average monthly active accounts; and 1.4 million total active paying accounts. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

RealNetworks, Inc. provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, and Games. The Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. This segment also licenses its technology to electronic equipment and microchip manufacturers. The Mobile Services segment provides digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings, which include ringback tone that enables callers to hear subscriber-selected music or messages instead of the traditional electronic ringing; intercarrier messaging services; and music on demand, which allows carriers to offer their subscribers various songs for downloading or streaming to PCs and mobile devices. The Games segment develops, publishes, licenses, and distributes casual games, including time-management, board, card, puzzle, word, and hidden-object games. This segment offers its casual games through mobile devices, digital downloads, online subscription play, third-party portals, and social networks. It also develops and markets software products and services that enable the creation, distribution, and consumption of digital media, including audio and video. The company provides its products and services through direct and indirect channels comprising public relations, trade shows, events, and speaking opportunities; online channels; third party distribution partners; and third-party distribution channels, such as mobile phone application stores, search engines, online portals, social networks, and content publishers. RealNetworks, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.