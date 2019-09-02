Comparing of Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

We will be comparing the differences between Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.44 N/A -0.03 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Champions Oncology Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Champions Oncology Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Risk and Volatility

Champions Oncology Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. Its rival NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Champions Oncology Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.6% and 3.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Champions Oncology Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.