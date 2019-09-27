Comparing of Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Since Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 6 12.62 5.77M -0.03 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 43.41M -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Champions Oncology Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Champions Oncology Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 97,301,854.97% -20.5% -2.7% Fortress Biotech Inc. 208,101,629.91% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Champions Oncology Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Champions Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 62.85% and an $9.25 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares and 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Champions Oncology Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.