Comparing of C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) and Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Since C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial Corporation 50 1.80 N/A 5.36 10.14 Colony Bankcorp Inc. 17 2.87 N/A 1.40 12.01

Table 1 highlights C&F Financial Corporation and Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Colony Bankcorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than C&F Financial Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. C&F Financial Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Colony Bankcorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us C&F Financial Corporation and Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial Corporation 0.00% 12% 1.2% Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.59 beta indicates that C&F Financial Corporation is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Colony Bankcorp Inc. has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both C&F Financial Corporation and Colony Bankcorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.7% and 14.9% respectively. C&F Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&F Financial Corporation 4.75% 1.61% 11.91% 8.17% -12.98% 2.05% Colony Bankcorp Inc. 2.76% -1% -3.12% 9.05% -1.18% 14.73%

For the past year C&F Financial Corporation was less bullish than Colony Bankcorp Inc.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. This segment also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. It offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 24 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. This segment offers mortgage loan origination services through 10 offices in Virginia, as well as through 2 offices in Maryland and two offices in North Carolina. The Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Hunt Valley, Maryland. In addition, the company offers investment services; insurance services; and title insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in West Point, Virginia.