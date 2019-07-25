Comparing of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

We will be contrasting the differences between CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 1661.65 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 220.87

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Boxwood Merger Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CF Finance Acquisition Corp. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.3% of Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Boxwood Merger Corp. has 0.99% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.48% 0.6% 0% 0% 0% 2.26% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0% 0.89% 1.91% 0% 0% 2.32%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats CF Finance Acquisition Corp.