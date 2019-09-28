Comparing of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)

We are contrasting CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|22.36M
|0.03
|323.55
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|1.02M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|221,605,550.05%
|0%
|0%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares and 8% of AGBA Acquisition Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.87%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.42%
For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than AGBA Acquisition Limited
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited.
