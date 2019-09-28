Comparing of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)

We are contrasting CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 22.36M 0.03 323.55 AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 1.02M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 221,605,550.05% 0% 0% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares and 8% of AGBA Acquisition Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than AGBA Acquisition Limited

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited.