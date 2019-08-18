Comparing of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.66 N/A -17.72 0.00 Viveve Medical Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -1.36 0.00

Demonstrates Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Viveve Medical Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% -113.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.01 beta indicates that Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is 1.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Viveve Medical Inc.’s 129.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 0.8. Competitively, Viveve Medical Inc. has 4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viveve Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Viveve Medical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Viveve Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -66.56% at a $1 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.8% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.1% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares. About 30.91% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Viveve Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 2.05% 2.41% 11.11% -18.33% -25.5% 11.65% Viveve Medical Inc. 1.18% -54.83% -67.74% -85.17% -91.65% -83.62%

For the past year Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has 11.65% stronger performance while Viveve Medical Inc. has -83.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cesca Therapeutics Inc. beats Viveve Medical Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.