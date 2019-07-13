Comparing of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.78 N/A -1.97 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 28 5.77 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -239.7% -144.9% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.76 beta means Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Intersect ENT Inc. has a 0.71 beta and it is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intersect ENT Inc. are 6.5 and 5.8 respectively. Intersect ENT Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has a -71.67% downside potential and an average target price of $1. Intersect ENT Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $34 average target price and a 66.67% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Intersect ENT Inc. looks more robust than Cesca Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.4% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares. Insiders owned 30.91% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cesca Therapeutics Inc. -5.27% -9.54% -23.51% -6.77% -75.81% 1.51% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.8% -7.42% -18.48% -15.05% -33.24% -6.07%

For the past year Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has 1.51% stronger performance while Intersect ENT Inc. has -6.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Intersect ENT Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.