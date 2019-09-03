Comparing of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

This is a contrast between Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.06 N/A -0.46 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 90.30 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cerus Corporation and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cerus Corporation and Vical Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cerus Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.6. Competitively, Vical Incorporated is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 36.8 and its Quick Ratio is 36.8. Vical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cerus Corporation and Vical Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation has an average price target of $7.5, and a 39.66% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cerus Corporation and Vical Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 33.9%. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.