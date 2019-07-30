Comparing of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Since Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 12.52 N/A -0.46 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.50 N/A -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cerus Corporation and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cerus Corporation and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.44 beta means Cerus Corporation’s volatility is 44.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Cerus Corporation has a 52.80% upside potential and a consensus target price of $9. On the other hand, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -9.24% and its consensus target price is $11. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cerus Corporation seems more appealing than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cerus Corporation and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.9% and 57.3%. 1.9% are Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has 9.07% stronger performance while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has -10.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.