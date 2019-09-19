Comparing of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

Both Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.17 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cerus Corporation and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cerus Corporation and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cerus Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.6 beta. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.71 beta and it is 171.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cerus Corporation is $7.5, with potential upside of 41.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 60.5% respectively. About 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Cerus Corporation had bullish trend while Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.