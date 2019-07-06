Comparing of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Both Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.48 N/A -0.46 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cerus Corporation and Neurotrope Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.44 shows that Cerus Corporation is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Neurotrope Inc. has a 2.78 beta and it is 178.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neurotrope Inc. are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. Neurotrope Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Neurotrope Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation has a 66.67% upside potential and an average target price of $9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.9% of Cerus Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 13.4% of Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07% Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08%

For the past year Cerus Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats Neurotrope Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.