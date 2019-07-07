Comparing of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.48 N/A -0.46 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 17 1185.53 N/A -3.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cerus Corporation and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cerus Corporation and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cerus Corporation is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cerus Corporation and MeiraGTx Holdings plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is Cerus Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 66.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cerus Corporation and MeiraGTx Holdings plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.9% and 26.5%. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Cerus Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year Cerus Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.