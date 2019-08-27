Comparing of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Both Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.89 N/A -0.46 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 47 11.05 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cerus Corporation and FibroGen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cerus Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.6 beta. Competitively, FibroGen Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cerus Corporation and FibroGen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 52.38% for Cerus Corporation with average price target of $8. Competitively the average price target of FibroGen Inc. is $68.33, which is potential 52.52% upside. The data provided earlier shows that FibroGen Inc. appears more favorable than Cerus Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares and 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.1% of Cerus Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has stronger performance than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc. beats Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.