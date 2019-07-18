Comparing of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.86 N/A -0.46 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cerus Corporation and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cerus Corporation and Eyenovia Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation. Its rival Eyenovia Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Eyenovia Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cerus Corporation and Eyenovia Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 61.29% and an $9 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.9% and 10% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Cerus Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has weaker performance than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats Eyenovia Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.