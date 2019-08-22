Comparing of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Since Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.43 N/A -0.46 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.97 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cerus Corporation and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Risk and Volatility

Cerus Corporation has a 1.6 beta, while its volatility is 60.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cerus Corporation is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Cerus Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cerus Corporation and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 63.34% for Cerus Corporation with average price target of $9. Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 367.94%. The results provided earlier shows that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Cerus Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Cerus Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.