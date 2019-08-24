Comparing of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.95 N/A -0.46 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 483.65 N/A -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cerus Corporation and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.6 beta indicates that Cerus Corporation is 60.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. CEL-SCI Corporation’s 2.83 beta is the reason why it is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cerus Corporation is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival CEL-SCI Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Cerus Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cerus Corporation and CEL-SCI Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation has a consensus price target of $8.5, and a 60.98% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Cerus Corporation was less bullish than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors CEL-SCI Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.