Comparing of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.31 N/A -0.46 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 43.21 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Cerus Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 and has 12.9 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cerus Corporation and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cerus Corporation’s upside potential is 69.17% at a $9 consensus target price. Competitively Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 132.83%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Arcus Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerus Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.9% of Cerus Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Cerus Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has 9.07% stronger performance while Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -9.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.