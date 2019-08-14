Comparing of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.76 N/A -0.46 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 419.55 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cerus Corporation and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cerus Corporation and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cerus Corporation is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cerus Corporation and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Cerus Corporation is $9, with potential upside of 73.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares and 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. About 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has weaker performance than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Cerus Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.