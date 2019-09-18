Comparing of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI)

We will be comparing the differences between Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 9.62 N/A -0.28 0.00 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 1.88 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Its rival One Horizon Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. One Horizon Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is $61.75, with potential upside of 17.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 8.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57% One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. had bullish trend while One Horizon Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors One Horizon Group Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.