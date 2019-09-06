Comparing of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 9.95 N/A -0.28 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 22 4.16 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Agilysys Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Its rival Agilysys Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. Agilysys Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Agilysys Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has an average target price of $60.67, and a 11.34% upside potential. Competitively Agilysys Inc. has an average target price of $25.5, with potential downside of -0.12%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. looks more robust than Agilysys Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Agilysys Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 78.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Agilysys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57% Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Agilysys Inc.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Agilysys Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.