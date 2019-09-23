Comparing of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

This is a contrast between Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 8.86 N/A -1.25 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility and Risk

Cerecor Inc.’s current beta is 1.96 and it happens to be 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, XBiotech Inc.’s 52.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, XBiotech Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. XBiotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 194.12% for Cerecor Inc. with average target price of $10.5. On the other hand, XBiotech Inc.’s potential upside is 25.48% and its average target price is $13. The information presented earlier suggests that Cerecor Inc. looks more robust than XBiotech Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Cerecor Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats Cerecor Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.