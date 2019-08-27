Comparing of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Both Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.57 N/A -1.25 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 5.13 N/A -2.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Tocagen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Cerecor Inc. has an average target price of $10.5, and a 214.37% upside potential. On the other hand, Tocagen Inc.’s potential upside is 184.24% and its average target price is $11. Based on the results given earlier, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than Tocagen Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cerecor Inc. and Tocagen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 36.1%. About 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of Tocagen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cerecor Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.