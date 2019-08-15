Comparing of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 8.30 N/A -1.25 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.23 N/A -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cerecor Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cerecor Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Surface Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cerecor Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 186.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.