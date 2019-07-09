Comparing of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Both Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 11.93 N/A -1.19 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1794.64 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cerecor Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Aptorum Group Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cerecor Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

$10.5 is Cerecor Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 95.53%. Competitively the average target price of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential -7.37% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Cerecor Inc. appears more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% are Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Aptorum Group Limited has 29.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has stronger performance than Aptorum Group Limited

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.