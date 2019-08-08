Comparing of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Both Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 6.51 N/A -1.25 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.96 beta means Cerecor Inc.’s volatility is 96.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.48 beta which is 48.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cerecor Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cerecor Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.5, and a 258.36% upside potential. On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,592.31% and its average target price is $44. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerecor Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cerecor Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 61.1%. About 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.