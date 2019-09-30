Comparing of Century Communities Inc. (CCS) and Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

As Residential Construction companies, Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) and Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities Inc. 29 0.95 25.90M 3.16 8.74 Toll Brothers Inc. 37 -5.44 128.66M 4.94 7.28

Demonstrates Century Communities Inc. and Toll Brothers Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Toll Brothers Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Century Communities Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Century Communities Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Toll Brothers Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Century Communities Inc. and Toll Brothers Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities Inc. 90,591,115.77% 0% 0% Toll Brothers Inc. 344,748,124.33% 15.7% 7.4%

Volatility & Risk

Century Communities Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Toll Brothers Inc.’s beta is 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Century Communities Inc. and Toll Brothers Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Toll Brothers Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Century Communities Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.56% and an $32.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Toll Brothers Inc.’s average target price is $39.67, while its potential downside is -1.07%. The information presented earlier suggests that Century Communities Inc. looks more robust than Toll Brothers Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Century Communities Inc. and Toll Brothers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.4% and 84.2% respectively. Insiders held 3.8% of Century Communities Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Toll Brothers Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Communities Inc. 6.24% 4.31% 9.67% 22.97% -7.02% 59.73% Toll Brothers Inc. 1.96% -2.68% -5.74% 0.7% 2.27% 9.23%

For the past year Century Communities Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Toll Brothers Inc.

Summary

Toll Brothers Inc. beats on 9 of the 14 factors Century Communities Inc.

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets under the Toll Brothers City Living name. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs that are associated with various master planned communities; develops and sells land to other builders; and develops, operates, and rents apartments. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers in 19 states in the United States. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.