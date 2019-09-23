Comparing of Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Century Casinos Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.09% of all Resorts & Casinos’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.89% of Century Casinos Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.64% of all Resorts & Casinos companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Century Casinos Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos Inc. 0.00% 2.00% 1.20% Industry Average 4.68% 16.76% 4.66%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Century Casinos Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos Inc. N/A 9 83.64 Industry Average 223.54M 4.77B 37.63

Century Casinos Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Century Casinos Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 3.56 2.54

The rivals have a potential upside of 66.34%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Century Casinos Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Casinos Inc. 2.81% 1.75% 8.58% 27.19% 22.61% 33.56% Industry Average 1.85% 3.77% 13.08% 16.43% 8.86% 25.27%

For the past year Century Casinos Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Century Casinos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Century Casinos Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.87 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Century Casinos Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Century Casinos Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.71 shows that Century Casinos Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Century Casinos Inc.’s rivals are 39.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Dividends

Century Casinos Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Century Casinos Inc. beats Century Casinos Inc.’s competitors.