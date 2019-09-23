Comparing of Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
71.7% of Century Casinos Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.09% of all Resorts & Casinos’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.89% of Century Casinos Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.64% of all Resorts & Casinos companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Century Casinos Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Century Casinos Inc.
|0.00%
|2.00%
|1.20%
|Industry Average
|4.68%
|16.76%
|4.66%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Century Casinos Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Century Casinos Inc.
|N/A
|9
|83.64
|Industry Average
|223.54M
|4.77B
|37.63
Century Casinos Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Century Casinos Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Century Casinos Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.33
|3.56
|2.54
The rivals have a potential upside of 66.34%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Century Casinos Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Century Casinos Inc.
|2.81%
|1.75%
|8.58%
|27.19%
|22.61%
|33.56%
|Industry Average
|1.85%
|3.77%
|13.08%
|16.43%
|8.86%
|25.27%
For the past year Century Casinos Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.
Liquidity
Century Casinos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Century Casinos Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.87 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Century Casinos Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Century Casinos Inc.’s competitors.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 0.71 shows that Century Casinos Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Century Casinos Inc.’s rivals are 39.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.
Dividends
Century Casinos Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Century Casinos Inc. beats Century Casinos Inc.’s competitors.
