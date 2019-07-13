Comparing of Century Aluminum Company (CENX) and Its Peers

As Aluminum company, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of Century Aluminum Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.57% of all Aluminum’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Century Aluminum Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.76% of all Aluminum companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Century Aluminum Company and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Aluminum Company 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.77% 9.53% 4.23%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Century Aluminum Company and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Century Aluminum Company N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 164.86M 9.34B 26.81

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Century Aluminum Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Aluminum Company 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 1.50 2.33

$11 is the consensus target price of Century Aluminum Company, with a potential upside of 58.50%. As a group, Aluminum companies have a potential upside of -24.38%. With higher probable upside potential for Century Aluminum Company’s peers, equities research analysts think Century Aluminum Company is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Century Aluminum Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Aluminum Company -9.72% -22.45% -16.47% -23.28% -55.06% -2.19% Industry Average 1.30% 4.00% 12.70% 4.58% 20.14% 19.81%

For the past year Century Aluminum Company had bearish trend while Century Aluminum Company’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Century Aluminum Company are 2.1 and 0.7. Competitively, Century Aluminum Company’s peers have 1.77 and 0.95 for Current and Quick Ratio. Century Aluminum Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Century Aluminum Company’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.55 shows that Century Aluminum Company is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Century Aluminum Company’s peers are 29.60% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

Century Aluminum Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Century Aluminum Company’s competitors show that they’re better in 2 of the 3 factors compared to the company itself.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.