Comparing of Centric Brands Inc. (CTRC) and Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)

We are comparing Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) and Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centric Brands Inc. 3 0.00 11.27M -5.14 0.00 Xcel Brands Inc. 2 0.49 3.71M 0.04 64.87

Table 1 highlights Centric Brands Inc. and Xcel Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Centric Brands Inc. and Xcel Brands Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centric Brands Inc. 423,000,412.87% 0% 0% Xcel Brands Inc. 206,616,172.87% 0.7% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Centric Brands Inc. has a -0.93 beta, while its volatility is 193.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xcel Brands Inc.’s beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Centric Brands Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Xcel Brands Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Xcel Brands Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Centric Brands Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Centric Brands Inc. and Xcel Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.3% and 17.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 9.03% of Centric Brands Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.7% of Xcel Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centric Brands Inc. -1.46% -29.32% -16.92% -29.13% -50.09% -21.28% Xcel Brands Inc. 18.78% 53.33% 83.33% 99.21% -6.3% 123.89%

For the past year Centric Brands Inc. has -21.28% weaker performance while Xcel Brands Inc. has 123.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Xcel Brands Inc. beats Centric Brands Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.