Comparing of Centric Brands Inc. (CTRC) and UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF)

As Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) and UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centric Brands Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -5.14 0.00 UniFirst Corporation 168 2.11 N/A 8.69 22.64

Demonstrates Centric Brands Inc. and UniFirst Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centric Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% UniFirst Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 8.7%

Volatility and Risk

Centric Brands Inc.’s -0.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 193.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, UniFirst Corporation’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

Centric Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, UniFirst Corporation which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. UniFirst Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Centric Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Centric Brands Inc. and UniFirst Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centric Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UniFirst Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, UniFirst Corporation’s potential downside is -6.59% and its consensus price target is $183.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Centric Brands Inc. and UniFirst Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.3% and 98.77%. About 9.03% of Centric Brands Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of UniFirst Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centric Brands Inc. -1.46% -29.32% -16.92% -29.13% -50.09% -21.28% UniFirst Corporation 3.81% 4.9% 23.13% 42.92% 6.68% 37.6%

For the past year Centric Brands Inc. has -21.28% weaker performance while UniFirst Corporation has 37.6% stronger performance.

Summary

UniFirst Corporation beats Centric Brands Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. It also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, the company provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special clean room protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.