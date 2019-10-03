Comparing of Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Since Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto S.A. 3 0.04 81.67M 4.64 1.98 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 95 3.97 111.79M 4.61 19.78

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Central Puerto S.A. and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Central Puerto S.A. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Central Puerto S.A.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto S.A. 2,584,493,670.89% 0% 0% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 117,574,673.96% 10.1% 3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Central Puerto S.A. and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto S.A. 1 0 0 1.00 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 2 1 2.25

Central Puerto S.A. has a consensus price target of $7.5, and a 159.52% upside potential. On the other hand, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s potential upside is 3.68% and its average price target is $99.25. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Central Puerto S.A. seems more appealing than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.29% of Central Puerto S.A. shares and 87.8% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares. Central Puerto S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 0.06%. Competitively, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Puerto S.A. 2.56% 0.44% 11.23% -10.84% -18.71% 0.11% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation -0.63% -2.87% -3.04% 4.11% 13.67% 7.07%

For the past year Central Puerto S.A. was less bullish than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 15 factors Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats Central Puerto S.A.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.