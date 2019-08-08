Comparing of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA)

This is a contrast between Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Pacific Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial Corp. 29 3.66 N/A 2.05 14.39 Heritage Financial Corporation 30 4.31 N/A 1.62 17.58

Table 1 highlights Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Heritage Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Heritage Financial Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Central Pacific Financial Corp. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Central Pacific Financial Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Heritage Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.2% 1% Heritage Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.97 beta means Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s volatility is 3.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Heritage Financial Corporation’s 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.71 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Heritage Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Heritage Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a consensus target price of $30, and a 7.68% upside potential. Competitively Heritage Financial Corporation has a consensus target price of $36, with potential upside of 34.23%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Heritage Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than Central Pacific Financial Corp., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95% of Central Pacific Financial Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 83% of Heritage Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Heritage Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Pacific Financial Corp. -0.67% -1.86% -0.37% 1.9% 6.16% 21.03% Heritage Financial Corporation -3.65% -4.84% -5.91% -9.4% -18.03% -4.04%

For the past year Central Pacific Financial Corp. has 21.03% stronger performance while Heritage Financial Corporation has -4.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Heritage Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Central Pacific Financial Corp.