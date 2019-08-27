Comparing of Central Federal Corporation (CFBK) and Its Peers

Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Central Federal Corporation has 24.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its competitors. 15.7% of Central Federal Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Central Federal Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal Corporation 0.00% 11.80% 0.80% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Central Federal Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal Corporation N/A 12 10.07 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Central Federal Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Central Federal Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Central Federal Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Federal Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.00 2.26

The competitors have a potential upside of -6.36%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Central Federal Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Federal Corporation 0.25% 0.95% -4.32% 11.56% -6.8% 4.36% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Central Federal Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Central Federal Corporation is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.54. Competitively, Central Federal Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Central Federal Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Central Federal Corporation’s rivals beat Central Federal Corporation.