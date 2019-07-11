Comparing of CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) and Its Rivals

CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) is a company in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CenterState Bank Corporation has 62.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.90% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand CenterState Bank Corporation has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.70% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has CenterState Bank Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterState Bank Corporation 0.00% 8.90% 1.40% Industry Average 29.71% 20.72% 1.19%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting CenterState Bank Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CenterState Bank Corporation N/A 24 12.83 Industry Average 262.61M 883.89M 12.84

CenterState Bank Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for CenterState Bank Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterState Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.00 2.32

As a group, Regional – Southeast Banks companies have a potential upside of -9.43%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CenterState Bank Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CenterState Bank Corporation -3.4% -5.85% -13.66% -6.84% -25.37% 9.32% Industry Average 1.20% 7.61% 16.41% 10.19% 4.81% 21.68%

For the past year CenterState Bank Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.98 shows that CenterState Bank Corporation is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CenterState Bank Corporation’s competitors are 3.83% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Dividends

CenterState Bank Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CenterState Bank Corporation’s rivals beat CenterState Bank Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. In addition, the company provides commercial loans to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans comprising loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. Further, it offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. Additionally, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. It operates through 67 bank office network located in 23 counties of Florida; and 3 loan production offices in Florida, and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.